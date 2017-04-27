Man wanted for trying to rob Brentwood pharmacy

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a Brentwood pharmacy Wednesday.

It happened at the Walgreens on Franklin Road around 11 a.m.

Brentwood police said the man walked into the store wearing a surgical mask over his face and walked directly to the pharmacy section.

He reportedly handed the pharmacist a note requesting multiple prescription medications and indicated he was armed, though no weapon was shown.

The pharmacist closed a security window and the man fled the store.

He was described by police as wearing jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt, ball cap and surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brentwood police at 615-371-0160.