LIVE at 6:30pm: Town hall meeting on teens and violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday night, we’re opening up a difficult discussion about teenagers and violence.

It’s a troubling trend with deadly consequences. You see it in the hallways at schools, in the streets of neighborhoods, and in posts on social media – from carjackings and robberies, to teens killing other teens, even young men turning to a life of gangs.

It’s time to take up the tough questions. Why are we seeing more of this? Who’s responsible? How do we get our teens on the right track?

Join our own Bob Mueller as he hosts a live town hall meeting with News 2’s CrimeTracker Reporter Joseph Pleasant; Lonnell Matthews with the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhoods and Community Engagement; Captain Gordon Howey with the Youth Services Division of Metro police; and Judge Sheila Calloway with Davidson County’s Juvenile Court.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Watch on air, online at wkrn.com/live, or right here in this story.