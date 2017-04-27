Grand Ole Opry named top tourist attraction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tourism has always been a major part of the success of Nashville, with the music and entertainment industry impacting the economy the most.

Travel planning website TripAdvisor has named the Grand Ole Opry the top tourist attraction for spring 2017.

The website conducted a survey on the top 25 attractions nationwide and the Grand Ole Opry came in number because it garnered the most interest.

New York City tours came in second with Washington DC tours coming in third.

Backstage tours at the Opry are available on TripAdvisor starting at $25 per person.