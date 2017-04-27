Family wants justice after bondsmen shoot, kill Clarksville father

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family is looking for answers after a Clarksville father was shot and killed when bondsmen opened fire on the vehicle he was riding in.

Police told News 2 the person the bounty hunters were after was not in the vehicle.

None of the bondsmen were charged, and the victim’s family is seeking justice and wants to see someone arrested for killing their loved one.

The family of Jalen Johnson, 24, believes he was in the wrong place at the wrong time and feels the bondsman who shot him was out to get the suspect they were looking for, at any cost.

“The cost that he thought that he was paying was the life of Jalen,” his uncle Toni Jenkins said.

Johnson was with a group of friends sitting in a car in the Walmart Neighborhood Market early Sunday morning in Clarksville.

The friends told family they were approached by a group of bondsmen with guns looking for a man who had jumped bail.

“Their train of thought was we haven’t done anything wrong, not doing anything wrong right now, so this could be anybody,” Jenkins said. “This could be some gang or anything so they tried to get out that situation by driving away.”

Clarksville police told News 2 that, at some point, shots were fired. The Nissan the men were in was chased by the bondsmen down 101st Parkway.

Police discovered Johnson had been shot as well as the driver of the car.

He was the father of three, a 2-year-old son and 3- and 4-year-old daughters.

“He was incredibly in love with his children,” the uncle said. “He loved his family.

They said he was also the life of the party.

“Everybody knew Jalen as the one to put a smile on your face,” Jenkins told News 2.

The family is upset that no one was arrested for shooting and killing Johnson.

“We do want to see some justice and we definitely want the justice determining the truth,” Jenkins said.

Clarksville police have decided to present the case to the next Grand Jury in Montgomery County, but family members said that’s not good enough.

“We definitely need a charge before any Grand Jury convenes,” the uncle said.

The family also said Johnson is an innocent victim and hopes whatever happened that night comes to light.

“Let’s stop talking about Jalen and trying to find something wrong with Jalen. Jalen is gone,” Jenkins said. “Let’s find some fault in how the situation was handled.”

News 2 reached out to Clarksville police hoping to get any additional information about the suspect the bounty hunters were looking for, a copy of the police report, and even the 911 calls, but we were told this is an active and ongoing investigation.