Dickson man says neighbor shot, burned his huskies after her dog was killed

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an allegation of animal cruelty.

According to Larry Morrisett, his two Siberian Huskies got loose from his yard. A neighbor says the dogs killed her pet Chihuahua so she shot and killed both of them.

Morrisett says both dogs had collars and tags but, instead of calling, Morrisett claims the woman burned their bodies in her yard.

He has screenshots of his neighbor’s Facebook posts saying she burned them after the sheriff’s office refused to pick them up.

It is within a person’s right to protect their livestock and shoot the dogs. But in this case, did the Chihuahua owner go too far?

