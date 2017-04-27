Clarksville man officially charged in young pregnant woman’s death

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man arrested in Kentucky and accused in the death of a young woman in Clarksville has officially been charged.

Quinton Bird faces charges of criminal homicide in the death of Allison Tenbarge, 20, who was 8 months pregnant at the time she was killed.

Clarksville police say she was retrieving some of her items from Bird, who is her ex-boyfriend at the time. She reportedly suffered blunt force trauma and sharp force injuries to her head and body.

Bird, 21, was taken custody about 12 hours later in Kentucky. Police say he was captured inside a home after authorities spotted his car and blood on the window. He was charged with burglary and tampering with evidence in Kentucky, but the burglary charge was amended to criminal trespassing, which he plead guilty to, and the tampering with evidence charge as dismissed.

He’s now booked in the Montgomery County jail on the criminal homicide charge. He is due in court May 3.