Cars broken into, stolen in Hermitage neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two cars were broken into and one were stolen in a Hermitage subdivision early Tuesday morning.

A woman named Ashley, who didn’t want her last name used, says her car was right outside her house on Wembley Drive when it was stolen.

She noticed Tuesday morning that there was an empty spot in the driveway where her car should be.

“When people talk about being violated, I never understood that until it happened to me,” Ashley said. “This was the first car I ever bought. I worked hard for it.”

She believes the car was locked, but she may have left a spare key somewhere in the vehicle.

Along with the car, her daughter’s softball equipment, a purse and her kids’ car seats were among the items inside that were lost.

She’s not alone.

Right around the corner on Bexhill Court, Jessica Graves and her husband went outside the same morning and noticed their car had been burglarized.

The lock was pushed in and the panels under the steering wheel were opened, as if the thieves were trying to hotwire the car.

Both homes are in the Wembley Downs subdivision.

Metro police are investigating the cases, but the stolen car has yet to be found.

Police urge the public to Park Smart by removing valuables from vehicles and locking doors.