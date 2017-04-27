Amy Grant, Martha R. Ingram receive stars on Music City Walk of Fame

News 2 will livestream the event beginning at 1 p.m. Click here to watch if you can’t view the stream from your mobile device.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Grammy-winning artist Amy Grant and renowned Nashville philanthropist Martha R. Ingram will receive stars on the Music City Walk of Fame.

The ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Walk of Fame Park in downtown Nashville.

Grant and Ingram will receive the 75th and 76th stars on the Walk of Fame.

Inductees are recognized for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song or other industry collaboration.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.