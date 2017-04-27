4 injured when driver crashes fleeing from police near Music Row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people were injured in a crash caused by a driver avoiding a traffic stop near Music Row Wednesday night.

It happened at the intersection of Edgehill Avenue and 17th Avenue South around 9:30 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the crash stemmed from when an officer initiated a traffic stop and the driver took off.

As the driver fled from the officer, he sped into the intersection and struck an SUV, according to police.

Two people inside the vehicle was critically injured and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Another passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro police said it is not known exactly why the driver fled but he does have outstanding warrants and narcotics were found inside the car.

Due to the extent of the injuries, the fatal team has been called to the scene to investigate.

The crash took out street signs and a pole that holds up a traffic light was bent.

Crews are repairing the pole but it is unknown when the intersection will be cleared for traffic.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh for updates.

