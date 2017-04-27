2 arrested in large drug bust at Inglewood home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested after a large drug bust at an Inglewood home Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at a home on Avalon Drive.

Metro police reported Stephen Herbert, 31, and 28-year-old Emily Dickson were charged after various drugs were found inside the home.

Metro officers executed a search warrant around 5 p.m. and reportedly found a duffle bag in the attack with multiple vacuum-sealed bags inside.

After a more thorough search of the home, officers found more than 17 pounds of marijuana, 13 hits of LSD, 56 vials of THC vape oil, MDMA powder, psychedelic mushrooms and methamphetamine.

Herbert and Dickson were booked into the Metro jail and charged with felony possession or narcotics. Their bonds were set at $75,000 each.