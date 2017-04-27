2 arrested, accused in recent shootings near MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested early Thursday morning, and police believe they’re connected to recent shootings near Middle Tennessee State University.

Charges in the Greenland Drive shootings are pending against Vincent Collier, 25, and Randy Williams, whose age wasn’t immediately known.

The first shooting happened two days ago at the Student Quarters Apartments. One person was injured and police believe someone else may have been hit but left the scene.

The second shooting happened Wednesday night at the same location when a man was shot 5 times just before 7:30 p.m. The victim, Christopher Bills, was last listed as critical after being flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for his injuries.

Police say overnight they arrested both Collier and Williams after stopping a car that matched the possible suspect’s vehicles in the shootings. Two stolen handguns were reportedly found inside.

Both men currently face charges of reckless endangerment and possession of stolen firearms. Charges are pending in the shootings.