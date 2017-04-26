Wilson County home of pregnant woman destroyed in fire

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The home of pregnant woman was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.

It happened at a mobile home on Old Laguardo Road near the Wilson County line around 3 a.m.

Family members told News 2 the young woman lived in the home by herself. She was returning to the home with her boyfriend when they saw the fire burning

The fire quickly spread rapidly to a vacant mobile home behind them.

Water was trucked in to the scene from nearby hydrants because the one closest to the home was producing adequate pressure, according to the Fire Chief.

The homeowner told News 2 she had recently purchased new furniture for the home.

The home sustained major water and smoke damage, in addition to the fire.

