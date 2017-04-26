Tim McGraw, Faith Hill’s Franklin home the most expensive for sale in Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WATE) – Two celebrities are selling the most expensive house in Tennessee, according to a real estate website.
Property Shark claims that country music royalty Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Franklin 622-acre estate is the most expensive home for sale in the state. According to the site, the property once belonged to Hank Williams.
Fridrich and Clark Realty, LLC lists the historic property at $18,500,000. The property has 6 homes, including two caretaker homes, a restored log cabin, Beechwood Hall, Samuel S. Morton House and two guest cabins. Also, there is a 12-stall barn, rolling pastures and ponds.
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill’s home for sale
