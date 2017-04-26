Tennessee special needs teacher-aide charged with biting boy

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee special needs teacher’s aide is facing charges after being accused of biting a student on the playground.

The Times Free Press reports 32-year-old Jenny Price has been charged with assaulting a minor. Marion County Sheriff Ronnie Burnett said Monday the victim is a 3-year-old boy whose grandmother filled the allegation.

Marion County Schools Director Dr. Mark Griffith says South Pittsburg Elementary School administrators contacted him on April 13 after allegations were made against Price. He says according to police Price told another teacher’s aide who witnessed the incident that the boy got twisted in his wheelchair. A bruise was later found on the child’s arm.

Griffith says Price had no problems before and that his office is investigating. The school’s website says she’s worked there since 2008.