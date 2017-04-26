Teen charged with robbing classmate in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old was arrested for robbing a high-school classmate at gunpoint in East Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was walking on Eighth Street on Saturday night when he saw Keathony Jones, who he recognized from school.

Jones allegedly called the victim over, then suddenly pulled a gun and demanded everything in the victim’s pockets. He got away with the victim’s I-phone, high school I.D., MTA bus card, and $200 in cash, according to police.

The victim was shown a photo line-up on Monday and identified Jones as the robber.

Jones was arrested on Tuesday and charged aggravated assault. His bond was set at $20,000.

