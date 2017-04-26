Severe storms to move through Middle Tennessee overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are multiple rounds of possible severe storms in the days ahead. The first threat comes overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

It looks like the main threat will be gusty winds with these storms. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

A second round of storms is possible on Friday. Most of our area is under a slight risk for severe storms, but areas north and west of Clarksville are under an enhanced risk.

The main threats with these will be damaging winds and large hail, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, especially in the enhanced area. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

The timeline looks to be from dinner time Friday to early Saturday morning.

Our third threat, and right now looks the worst, will be Sunday afternoon into the evening. Areas west of I-65 are already under a risk for severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes are all possible.

In addition to the severe weather threats, we could see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain from now until Sunday night, which is not great for areas already impacted by all the rain from last weekend.

—

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe or wintry weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.