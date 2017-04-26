Police search for suspect who tried to assault woman during Hendersonville home invasion

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who gained entry into a woman’s Hendersonville home Monday and attempted to disrobe her.

Hendersonville police said the man used a ruse to get inside the home at The Point at Waterford Crossing.

The victim was able to escape the assault and the suspect fled from the area, according to police.

A sketch artist with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked with the victim and Hendersonville police to create a composite sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.