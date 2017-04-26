Police investigate after human body, skull found in Ky.

CADIZ, Ky. (WKRN) – A woman’s body was found overnight in a wooded-area of Kentucky.

According to a release, the remains are believed to be related to a skull that was found in a yard on Oak Grove Church Road earlier in the day.

Both the skull and the body will be taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The medical examiner will confirm if the two are related.

The woman’s identity or cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721. Information can also be called in anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.