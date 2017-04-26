Police believe teenagers may be behind Edge Hill’s spike in crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People who live and work in the Edge Hill community are seeing a spike in crime and police believe teenagers are responsible.

Nate Smith is the manager at Taco Mamacita. He says he is very concerned with the recent spike in crime in the area.

Sunday, one of his workers was robbed in the middle of the afternoon while walking to work.

“A young man was coming towards her, she was on a sidewalk, she crossed over to the other side of the road. The guy still came up to her and pulled a pistol on her and tried to take her purse,” said Smith.

The weekend before that, a man was carjacked and robbed in the same area. Another man, who asked News 2 not to reveal his identity, was also robbed at gunpoint while leaving work.

Pamela Gorse works in the Edge Hill area and spoke with the man right after the incident.

“Not good. It made me upset and made me scared to walk over that way. I make a huge effort not to park over there at all,” said Gorse.

Metro police told News 2 they believe a group of teenagers are responsible for this latest rash of crimes in the Edge Hill area.

They say it has been difficult to find the group because they are not showing a pattern in their crimes. Sometimes they are striking early in the morning, sometimes late at night.

In response to the uptick in crime, Smith implemented a new policy for his employees.

“We use the buddy system leaving work. Coming into work it’s different because most of them come in alone, but I have even encouraged them to pull up, have someone jump in the car and the two of you walk to work together,” said Smith.

Metro police told News 2 they are still working to identify the suspects in the recent rash of crimes.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This Thursday, News 2 is exploring the teen violence plaguing the city throughout the day beginning at 4 a.m. Click here to read more.