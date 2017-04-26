Nashville SC brings Gold Cup to News 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –With USL matches less than a year away, Nashville SC visited News 2’s studios Wednesday and brought along a very special trophy.

It’s called the Gold Cup and is considered the World Cup for North American soccer.

CEO Court Jeske said there has been extreme interest in Nashville’s soccer club ahead of its inaugural season.

“The movement is really building so it’s interesting to see where this is going,” said Jeske.

The United States is hosting the Word Cup this summer and Nissan Stadium is hosting some matches.

The US will host Panama and Nicaragua will play Martinique on July 8 at Nissan Stadium.

The games will be the first major international tournament Nashville has hosted a soccer event of this caliber.

Nashville SC will begin its first season in the USL in March of 2018.