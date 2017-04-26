Mt. Juliet police investigate rash of car burglaries

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are urging residents to lock their car doors and remove all valuables after five vehicles were broken into Monday night.

The department said the burglaries were in the Saddlewood, Park Glen and Willoughby Station neighborhoods.

The thieves took computer tablets, sunglasses, cash and other items.

In one instance, a car was stolen from a driveway using a key found in an unlocked vehicle.

Mt. Juliet police said each of the thefts could have been prevented by locking the car.

A $500 cash reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to a conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mt. Juliet Crime Stoppers at 615-754-TIPS.