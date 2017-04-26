Mother of missing Murfreesboro teen pleads for him to come home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are still no answers in the disappearance of a Murfreesboro teen after nearly a month of searching.

As search efforts ramp up in Rutherford County, Devin Bond’s mother spoke with News 2.

News 2 was there with one of the first search parties as friends and family spread out across the city.

“We continue to hand out flyers,” said Heather Simmers, Devin’s mother. “Try to keep his name and face out there to the public.”

Simmers last saw her son March 30.

“He went in there about 10 o’clock to wake him up for the day,” explained Simmers. “That’s when we noticed he wasn’t in his room.”

Not in his room, not seen since, family says Devin’s cell phone last pinged near Barfield Crescent Park.

A search of the area days later though turned up nothing.

“I mean a lot of people don’t know us that are helping,” said Simmers. “It just means the world to us; I can never thank them enough.”

But the job’s not done with another search planned over the weekend by the Center for Search and Investigations, while a Go Fund Me continues to raise reward money.

What Simmers needs now is continued support as the days roll by with no sight of Devin.

“We love you, we miss you, you can always come home,” pleaded Simmers. “I don’t want him to be scared to come home. He’s not in trouble. We just want him home.”