Mayor Megan Barry to give State of Metro address

News 2 will livestream the State of Metro address beginning at 10 a.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Megan Barry will give her State of Metro address Wednesday morning.

It will be held on the plaza at Bridgestone Arena beginning at 10 a.m.

Free public parking will be available at Nissan Stadium “R” lot with shuttles beginning to run at 9:30 a.m.

The event will include music from the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands and a very special mystery guest.

The address will close with blessings for Nashville given in four different languages.