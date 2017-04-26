Man, woman arrested in Montgomery County stabbing

WOODLAWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A couple wanted in the stabbing of a man earlier this month in a small Montgomery County town have been arrested.

The sheriff’s office said Dustin Myer was taken into custody on April 26 while Marissa Denton was arrested April 17.

The couple is accused of being involved in am assault that happened on April 11 in Woodlawn. Authorities were called to a gas station on Dover Road where someone had taken the victim to call 911. He had suffered stab wounds, was bleeding profusely, and coming in and out of consciousness. The victim was taken to a Nashville hospital in unknown condition.

Myer was charged with aggravated assault and theft. His bond is $260,000.

Denton was charged with reckless endangerment. Her bond was $5,000.