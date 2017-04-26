Man found shot, beaten inside Madison apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was found shot and beaten inside a Madison apartment Tuesday night.

It happened at the Breckenridge Apartments on Nesbitt Lane around 10 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim’s girlfriend arrived home to find the victim beaten with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with serious injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation and police said the victim is cooperating with the investigation.

No suspect description or additional information was immediately released.