Man arrested in Lebanon hostage situation now faces drug charges

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Drug charges have been filed against the man at the center of a hostage situation last week.

Lebanon police say the new charges against Andrew Gibbs come after information they received while he was in jail.

The narcotics divisions with both the police and sheriff’s departments searched his home on Trust Road and found both drugs and a 9mm handgun.

According to police, Gibbs had attempted to arrange for people to break into the home and get the items he’d hidden prior to authorities arriving the day of the hostage situation.

The handgun, 1 ounce of heroin, three-fourths a pound of meth, prescription pills, and a small amount of marijuana were seized.

Authorities did not state exactly what the drug charges against Gibbs are.