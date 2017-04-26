Man accused of stealing over $1K of alcohol from Virago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of alcohol from an upscale Nashville restaurant.

According to an arrest affidavit, 51-year-old Jimmy Lloyd went inside Virago, on McGavock Street, early Tuesday morning.

Lloyd allegedly told police he went to the second-floor bar of the restaurant and started to drink alcohol.

He later allegedly put four bottles of alcohol into his backpack and began to leave when he was spotted by a witness who notified police.

Police also reportedly found broken bottles of alcohol at the scene.

The manager of the restaurant estimated to police that over $1,000 worth of alcohol was lost in the burglary.

Lloyd was booked into the Metro jail and charged with burglary, theft of merchandise and public intoxication. His bond was set at $10,500.