NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are working to identify the man who robbed a Nashville market over the weekend.

Police said the gunman entered the Capitol Towers Market on James Robertson Parkway around 1:40 p.m. Saturday and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with an unknown about of money.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.