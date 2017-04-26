Deputies search for man who ran during arrest attempt

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies in Wilson County are searching for a man who reportedly ran from them as they tried to arrest him Wednesday morning in Lebanon.

Authorities told News 2 Timothy Davis was headed into court in Wilson County when a deputy spotted him.

The deputy, who knew Davis had an outstanding warrant, said the 38-year-old man fled when he approached him to take him into custody.

A foot chased went on through Lebanon’s town square, but Davis was able to flee. He’s believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is urged to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412 or Lebanon police at 615-444-2323.