Dawn Davenport prepares to skydive with US Army Golden Knights

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2’s Good Morning Nashville anchor Dawn Davenport will start her Wednesday off by jumping out of a plane.

Dawn will jump with the U.S. Army Golden Knights, which is an elite group of soldiers who have been performing since 1959.

Considered some of the best in the world, the Golden Knights are based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Their aerial demonstration team has broken over 348 world records.

Former President George Bush, Kelly Pickler, Tiger Woods and more recently, Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, have all jumped with the Golden Knights.