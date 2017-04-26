Casey Moreland indicted on 5 counts of obstruction of justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former judge Casey Moreland was indicted Tuesday afternoon by a federal grand jury on five counts of obstruction of justice.

Moreland was initially arrested on March 28 on one count of obstruction of justice and tampering with a witness.

According to the indictment, the 59-year-old was working as a General Sessions judge when he became aware he was the target of an FBI investigation in February.

He’s accused of taking steps to obstruct and interfere with the investigation by devising a scheme to pay a material witness to take back her previous statements. Those statements reportedly implicated Moreland’s criminal conduct in trading sex for judicial favors.

Federal officials say the former judge’s scheme included using a burner phone registered to a fake name and talking only through someone who ultimately became an FBI informant.

The indictment also alleges Moreland took further action to have drugs planted in the witness’ car and to orchestrate a traffic stop by police during which the drugs would be found, she arrested, and her credibility destroyed.

