Cancer survivor to run Nashville marathon for friend with leukemia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many of the runners in this weekend’s St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon and ½ Marathon are racing for a cause.

That’s certainly true of Rebecca Mason. She’s dedicating her half-marathon run to her friend Bob Goodrich.

Mason, a breast cancer survivor herself, decided to run this year’s race after Goodrich was diagnosed last year with leukemia.

“Standing on the sidelines watching him go through it is very difficult,” said Mason. “So I just felt like I wanted to do something for him.”

