Blitzed: Severe storms come back to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Storms are expected beginning early Thursday morning to roll back into Middle Tennessee after several sunny days. Each round will feature different threats with the first bout coming in overnight.

A strong cold front to the west will spark off the potential for a tornado outbreak in southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana. Past midnight tonight, the remnants of these storms push across the Tennessee River and closer to I-65. Before 6am, the storms will move east and fade away.

Main threats are periods of heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, and wind gusts upwards of 50mph. No additional flash flooding is expected. Friday will feature another chance for turbulent storms with greater threats for potential damage.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted most of middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky under a “slight” risk for severe weather. While areas just west (orange color) have a higher risk, “enhanced.”

Its too early to call for exact details, but the trend shows storms later in the day with the highest potential for large, damaging hail in west Tennessee along with occasional wind gusts exceeding 60mph, and an isolated tornado threat. Rain should be out in time for the marathon, but its going to be really warm and humid for the race.

Finally, computer information indicates another threat for severe storms Sunday too.

