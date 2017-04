EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating after an inmate died at the Kentucky State Penitentiary Tuesday.

Kentucky State Police reported it was called to the facility around 2:30 p.m. for an inmate who was not breathing.

The coroner soon arrived and pronounced 39-year-old Marcus Penman, of Hopkinsville, dead at the scene.

The cause of Penman’s death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police 270-856-3721.