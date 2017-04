CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed in a crash in Cheatham County Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 2700 block of Highway 12 North around 9:15 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol asked motorist in the area to use cation while it is investigating.

No additional information was immediately released.

Use caution in the 2700 Block of Hwy 12N in Cheatham County while we investigate a fatal crash. Expect delays — THPNashville (@THPNashville) April 26, 2017