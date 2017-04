FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 40-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 65 South in Franklin Wednesday morning.

According to police, the victim, whose identity has not been released, lost control of the motorcycle just before 10 a.m. not too far from I-840.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional information was not released.