3 wanted for connection with Hendersonville vehicle burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for three people they believe are connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in Hendersonville Monday.

The department reported the thefts occurred between 9 and 10 p.m. in the area of Indian Lake Boulevard and Anderson Lane.

Credit cards stolen from the vehicles were later used at a local Walmart.

Hendersonville police released surveillance images of two women and one man who are accused of using the stolen cards.

They were seen leaving in a red or maroon vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.