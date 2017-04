HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two bodies were recovered from a dam on the Tennessee River in Hardin County on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed a boat capsized at Pickwick Dam in Counce, Tennessee.

Both people inside drowned. Their identities have not been released. The TWRA says they are in the process of notifying the next of kin.

Further details weren’t immediately known.

