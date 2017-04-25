Search planned this Saturday for missing Murfreesboro teenager

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An organization devoted to helping search for missing children is leading the march Saturday for a Murfreesboro teenager who hasn’t been seen late March.

Devin Bond was reported missing the morning of March 31 after his little brother found he had put towels and pillows under his blanket to make it appear as though he was still asleep.

Despite large searches, the 16-year-old has yet to be found.

The Center for Search and Investigations (CFSI) is now involved and putting together a search this Saturday in Murfreesboro. Volunteers are needed and welcome.

The group is gathering at the Dunkin Donuts at 2943 S. Church Street at 2 p.m.

A GoFundMe is also in place to help raise funds for a reward to be given to anyone who can lead to Devin’s whereabouts. Organizers hope to raise $10,000