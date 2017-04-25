Runners brace for high temperatures, humidity during Nashville marathon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 30,000 runners will take part in the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon, half-marathon and 5K Saturday morning.

Runners are bracing for high temperatures and humidity during race time.

Scott Wietecha, who has won the race four years in a row, spent some time Tuesday night giving advice to runners about what to expect from this year’s race.

The heat and humidity topped the list.

“So while the temperatures are hot and you’re sweating a lot, with the humidity levels your sweat isn’t evaporating every quickly,” said Wietecha. “So that doesn’t cool you off.”

Wietecha says with temperatures expected to be in the 80s, this weekend is no time to try and set personal records.

“Have fun with it,” Wietecha said. “I know a lot of people have trained hard and they want to do well. But you have to prepare for the conditions. That means starting slowly. Start your hydration at least two or three days before the race. And just kind of drink as you’re thirsty on the course.”

The race has been pushed up to help runners avoid the heat late in the morning.

Each race will start 30 minutes earlier, with the 5K starting at 6:15 a.m., followed by the marathon and half-marathon at 6:45 a.m.

Race organizers say runners should take advantage of water and cooling stations along the race routes. Medical stations are also available along the route.

