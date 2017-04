NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man that robbed a hotel in Nashville Monday night.

The robbery happened at the Holiday Inn Express near the Nashville International Airport.

According to Metro police, the suspect was armed with a knife and demanded money.

The suspect is 6 foot 2 inches tall and was wearing a black jacket and a black and white hat.

He ran off on foot and a police K-9 was unable to track him.

Metro police are now reviewing surveillance footage.