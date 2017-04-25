New 2’s Cory Curtis shares mock 2017 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are a million mock drafts out there. Some are good, some are bad, and some are just straight up nuts!
Make that a million and one! Here is my first and ONLY mock draft headed in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft Thursday night:
1) Cleveland Browns – Myles Garrett – DE Texas A&M
2) San Francisco 49ers – Jamal Adams – Safety LSU
The entire world seems to have Solomon Thomas here, but I can’t believe new Niners GM John Lynch can pass on the best safety in the Draft!!!
3) Chicago Bears – Marshon Lattimore – CB Ohio State
The Bears need help on defense… Everywhere.
4) Jacksonville Jaguars – Leonard Fournette – RB LSU
Could go QB, could go OJ Howard, but the running backs were less than impressive last season and these guy is beastly.
5) Cleveland Browns (Trade Titans) – Mitch Trubisky – QB UNC
The Browns finally use their draft currency to lock up the QB they DESPERATELY need.
6) New York Jets – Deshaun Watson – QB Clemson
At the end of the day if you don’t think what you’ve got can get to the Super Bowl you have to pick the guy who can. I don’t understand the underestimation of this guy. He checks the boxes just like Marcus Mariota.
7) Los Angeles Chargers – John Allen – DL Alabama
Top 5 talent at No. 7. That’s a good day.
8) Carolina Panthers – Christian McCaffrey – RB Stanford
A dynamic playmaker to take the pressure off of Cam Newton and hopefully cut down on all of those hits he takes. I LOVE this kid and I think many NFL teams do too.
9) Cincinnati Bengals – Reuben Foster – LB Alabama
This is just a natural fit, but I thought about Derek Barnett… Hard.
10) Buffalo Bills – OJ Howard – TE Alabama
The Bills need weapons in their offense and while there are some still there at WR, this guy is a day one starter and a Pro Bowl player.
11) New Orleans Saints – Derek Barnett – DE/OLB Tennessee
33 sacks in 3 seasons at Tennessee is just what that Saints defense needs. They’ll love his motor.
12) Tennessee Titans (Trade Browns) – Corey Davis – WR WMU
Ideal size, strength, speed, physicality and attitude for Mularkey & Robinson. Last years #1 pick Jack Conklin was a walk-on, Davis had one scholarship offer. Huge chip!
13) Arizona Cardinals – Patrick Mahomes – QB Texas Tech
It’s Carson Palmer’s last year and he may not finish it.
14) Philadelphia Eagles – John Ross – WR Washington
They still can’t believe Desean Jackson is gone, so they found they next version of him.
15) Indianapolis Colts – Haason Reddick – OLB Temple
One of the hottest names headed into the draft. The Colts want to get younger, faster and tougher on D.
16) Baltimore Ravens – Mike Williams – WR Clemson
They can’t believe he’s still on the board and Ozzie Newsome looks like a genius… Again.
17) Washington Redskins – Malik Hooker – Safety Ohio State
Dynamic playmaker in secondary.
18) Tennessee Titans – Marlon Humphrey – CB Alabama
NFL Pedigree, good size, speed, physical and uber competitive. He’s a football player and that’s what the Titans love.
19) Tampa Bay Bucs – Dalvin Cook – RB Florida State
He’s a weapon. That is all.
20) Denver Broncos – Ryan Ramczyk – OT Wisconsin
Top tackle in the draft and if you didn’t watch the Broncos last year that line was not exactly great. That’s being nice.
21) Detroit Lions – Jarrad Davis – LB Florida
22) Miami Dolphins – Forrest Lamp – Guard WKU
The rebuilding of the O-line continues.
23) New York Giants – David Njoku – TE Miami
Eli Manning becomes a fantasy football mega star throwing to Beckham, Shepard, and this guy who is a clone of Delanie Walker.
24) Oakland Raiders – Gareon Conley – CB Ohio State
Because off field issues have never bothered Oakland.
25) Houston Texans – Cam Robinson – Tackle Alabama
My brain is screaming Deshone Kizer, but my reality says o-line to protect whatever mediocre QB they roll out.
26) Seattle Seahawks – Kevin King – CB Washington
Fills a need and no moving expenses!!!
27) Kansas City Chiefs – Zach Cunningham – LB Vanderbilt
The Chiefs are old and dinged at LB, they need a shot of vitamin “V”!!!
28) Dallas Cowboys – Charles Harris – DE Missouri
An underrated player who is a gift to the Cowboys.
29) Green Bay Packers – TJ Watt – OLB Wisconsin
Packer defense needs playmakers and that’s what he is and once again, no moving expenses!!!
30) Pittsburgh Steelers – Jabirl Peppers – Safety Michigan
Dynamic athlete, is he the next Polamalu?
31) Atlanta Falcons – Takkarist McKinley – OLB UCLA
Still need more defense.
32) New Orleans Saints – Chidobie Awuze – CB Colorado
They helped the front end with Barnett, now after failing to trade for Malcolm Butler they address the secondary, which was also awful.
If 10 of these hits, I will consider this a MASSIVE success!!!! OK, if five hit…