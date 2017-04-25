New 2’s Cory Curtis shares mock 2017 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are a million mock drafts out there. Some are good, some are bad, and some are just straight up nuts!

Make that a million and one! Here is my first and ONLY mock draft headed in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft Thursday night:

1) Cleveland Browns – Myles Garrett – DE Texas A&M

2) San Francisco 49ers – Jamal Adams – Safety LSU

The entire world seems to have Solomon Thomas here, but I can’t believe new Niners GM John Lynch can pass on the best safety in the Draft!!!

3) Chicago Bears – Marshon Lattimore – CB Ohio State

The Bears need help on defense… Everywhere.

4) Jacksonville Jaguars – Leonard Fournette – RB LSU

Could go QB, could go OJ Howard, but the running backs were less than impressive last season and these guy is beastly.

5) Cleveland Browns (Trade Titans) – Mitch Trubisky – QB UNC

The Browns finally use their draft currency to lock up the QB they DESPERATELY need.

6) New York Jets – Deshaun Watson – QB Clemson

At the end of the day if you don’t think what you’ve got can get to the Super Bowl you have to pick the guy who can. I don’t understand the underestimation of this guy. He checks the boxes just like Marcus Mariota.

7) Los Angeles Chargers – John Allen – DL Alabama

Top 5 talent at No. 7. That’s a good day.

8) Carolina Panthers – Christian McCaffrey – RB Stanford

A dynamic playmaker to take the pressure off of Cam Newton and hopefully cut down on all of those hits he takes. I LOVE this kid and I think many NFL teams do too.

9) Cincinnati Bengals – Reuben Foster – LB Alabama

This is just a natural fit, but I thought about Derek Barnett… Hard.

10) Buffalo Bills – OJ Howard – TE Alabama

The Bills need weapons in their offense and while there are some still there at WR, this guy is a day one starter and a Pro Bowl player.

11) New Orleans Saints – Derek Barnett – DE/OLB Tennessee

33 sacks in 3 seasons at Tennessee is just what that Saints defense needs. They’ll love his motor.

12) Tennessee Titans (Trade Browns) – Corey Davis – WR WMU

Ideal size, strength, speed, physicality and attitude for Mularkey & Robinson. Last years #1 pick Jack Conklin was a walk-on, Davis had one scholarship offer. Huge chip!

13) Arizona Cardinals – Patrick Mahomes – QB Texas Tech

It’s Carson Palmer’s last year and he may not finish it.

14) Philadelphia Eagles – John Ross – WR Washington

They still can’t believe Desean Jackson is gone, so they found they next version of him.

15) Indianapolis Colts – Haason Reddick – OLB Temple

One of the hottest names headed into the draft. The Colts want to get younger, faster and tougher on D.

16) Baltimore Ravens – Mike Williams – WR Clemson

They can’t believe he’s still on the board and Ozzie Newsome looks like a genius… Again.

17) Washington Redskins – Malik Hooker – Safety Ohio State

Dynamic playmaker in secondary.

18) Tennessee Titans – Marlon Humphrey – CB Alabama

NFL Pedigree, good size, speed, physical and uber competitive. He’s a football player and that’s what the Titans love.

19) Tampa Bay Bucs – Dalvin Cook – RB Florida State

He’s a weapon. That is all.

20) Denver Broncos – Ryan Ramczyk – OT Wisconsin

Top tackle in the draft and if you didn’t watch the Broncos last year that line was not exactly great. That’s being nice.

21) Detroit Lions – Jarrad Davis – LB Florida

22) Miami Dolphins – Forrest Lamp – Guard WKU

The rebuilding of the O-line continues.

23) New York Giants – David Njoku – TE Miami

Eli Manning becomes a fantasy football mega star throwing to Beckham, Shepard, and this guy who is a clone of Delanie Walker.

24) Oakland Raiders – Gareon Conley – CB Ohio State

Because off field issues have never bothered Oakland.

25) Houston Texans – Cam Robinson – Tackle Alabama

My brain is screaming Deshone Kizer, but my reality says o-line to protect whatever mediocre QB they roll out.

26) Seattle Seahawks – Kevin King – CB Washington

Fills a need and no moving expenses!!!

27) Kansas City Chiefs – Zach Cunningham – LB Vanderbilt

The Chiefs are old and dinged at LB, they need a shot of vitamin “V”!!!

28) Dallas Cowboys – Charles Harris – DE Missouri

An underrated player who is a gift to the Cowboys.

29) Green Bay Packers – TJ Watt – OLB Wisconsin

Packer defense needs playmakers and that’s what he is and once again, no moving expenses!!!

30) Pittsburgh Steelers – Jabirl Peppers – Safety Michigan

Dynamic athlete, is he the next Polamalu?

31) Atlanta Falcons – Takkarist McKinley – OLB UCLA

Still need more defense.

32) New Orleans Saints – Chidobie Awuze – CB Colorado

They helped the front end with Barnett, now after failing to trade for Malcolm Butler they address the secondary, which was also awful.

If 10 of these hits, I will consider this a MASSIVE success!!!! OK, if five hit…