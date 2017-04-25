Nashville native who led police to Thomas, Cummins will receive $10,000 reward

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville native who ultimately led California police to missing Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins will receive a cash reward later this week.

Griffin Barry will be presented the $10,000 reward Friday afternoon at the law office of the Thomas family’s attorney.

Griffin, who is now a caretaker of a forested California property, is from Brentwood.

He previously said he was approached by Cummins and Thomas while they were looking for the Black Bear Ranch commune.

Griffin said they returned to the property he tends after the commune asked them to leave.

Cummins and Thomas were at a small cabin on the property for about 36 hours when Barry became suspicious.

The 50-year-old former Maury County teacher was arrested last Thursday morning after Griffin called 911.

Cummins remains in federal custody in California and is expected to be returned to Tennessee where he will faces an aggravated kidnapping charge and one count of sexual contact with a minor from an incident that allegedly happened earlier this year.

Thomas has since been reunited with her family and is receiving treatment at an undisclosed location. In a statement they said they are focusing on the teen’s recovery.

