Millions donated to restore Cheekwood, build children’s garden

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you haven’t been to Cheekwood Botanical Gardens lately, it’s made some pretty big changes.

It started a campaign to raise $30 million to help improve and upgrade several things, and right now they’re at just over $20 million.

Cheekwood is using that money to help restore the ground and first floors to what it looked like in the 1930s when Mabel and Leslie Cheek lived there.

It will debut to the public this June.

They’ve also received a $5-million donation to build a new children’s garden. The Bracken Foundation Children’s Garden will be two acres and located where the trains are now. It’s expected to open in spring 2019.