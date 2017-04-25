Metro police K9 takes down burglary suspect inside Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after a restaurant owner saw him behind the bar drinking before the business was open.

The owner of the Pour House called 911, and when officers showed up the suspect, now identified as Grady Little, ran and hid inside the women’s bathroom.

According to a Metro police affidavit, a K-9 officer and his handler went inside the restaurant and made their way into the bathroom where the suspect was hiding.

The K-9 took down Little by biting him on the leg. He had to be taken to the hospital because of the wound.

The owner reportedly told police that nearly $5,000 worth of damage was done to the inside of the bar.

Police believe Little got into the bar through an industrial curtain screen that was cut.

Little has been charged with vandalism and burglary.