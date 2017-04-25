Metro considers bike lanes along busy South Nashville thoroughfare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A proposal to put bike lanes on a busy South Nashville road has neighbors and business owners sounding off.

The City of Berry Hill has already recommended it put a center lane and two bike lanes on Eighth Avenue South, which becomes Franklin Pike.

Now, the Metro Planning Department is considering the same thing for Eighth Avenue South between Wedgewood Avenue and the roundabout in SoBro.

Eighth Avenue has four lanes of traffic and, oftentimes, the busy thoroughfare backs up with cars. Metro Planning wants to ease congestion and make Eighth Avenue safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

They held a meeting Tuesday night to illicit feedback from business owners and neighbors. Some business owners don’t want the plan.

“Adding bicycle lanes and a turning lane all the way through will just end up making traffic worse,” said Chris Watts, owner of America’s Motor Sports. “If we take the 20,000 cars a day that Metro Planning says is going through there and we take them out of four lanes and put them on two lanes.”

There is no way to widen the road, so if the bike lanes and center lane are added, Metro would have to reduce the number of traffic lanes.

However, Walk Bike Nashville conducted a walking tour and said there are more people who want to walk and bike down Eighth Avenue South but can’t.

“Cars and bikes coexist but I think it’d be easier if we each had our lane to travel in,” said Kim McDonough, who bikes 8th Avenue South every day. “I don’t have a lot to swing around on the road so it puts me in a more hazardous position than a car.”

Tuesday night’s meeting was just for feedback and suggestions. Future meetings will be held before Metro Planning comes up with a formal proposal for the road.