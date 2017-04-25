Maury County changes furlough process after inmates walk away from rehab facility

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s going to be a new way of conducting business in Maury County after a series of News 2 reports on prisoners walking away from rehab facilities.

The District Attorney Brent Cooper announced the change in the furlough process for prisoners in wake of news that two inmates granted a court-approved furlough have now walked away from a Columbia rehab facility.

Cooper and Mary County Sheriff Bucky Rowland both agreed the system was flawed and needed to be changed.

“These people are going to rehab and walking off from these programs and nobody is notifying the court or the sheriff’s department,” explained Cooper.

Sheriff Rowland added, “Where there’s a breakdown, HIPPA may fall into some of this.”

Case in point – according to arrest records, Bryant Costonis is accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend with a knife in 2015.

A warrant filed for his arrest indicates the 22-year-old was transferred from the Maury County jail to the Lewis County jail where a court granted him a furlough to go to the Place of Hope rehab center in Columbia.

But Costonis walked away from the unsecure facility and there’s now an active escape warrant for his arrest.

It was a similar situation for long-time felon Robert Smith, who also walked away from the unsecure facility and was missing for five weeks before anyone noticed he was gone. There is also an escape warrant for his arrest.

Both men are still missing.

Last Friday, rehab facilities told News 2 that HIPPA prevents them from acknowledging whether a person is even at the facility.

“We have a very strict HIPPA law, so without a release of information we can’t give out any info about our client,” Cassie Gray with the Place of Hope said.

Cooper said that is essentially the problem.

“It doesn’t matter if I’m the DA and I want to know and we signed the furlough for him to go, they will say that HIPPA prevents them from telling us,” he said.

Beginning Tuesday, Cooper said his officer will not sign off on furloughs unless suspects waive their rights to privacy.

His department will also require authorized rehab facilities to notify authorities, courts, district attorney’s office and local law enforcement when an inmate’s status changes.

Cooper, who has offices in Maury, Wayne, Giles and Lawrence counties said the new furlough program will begin immediately.

“If the inmates wants to be let out of jail to go to a rehab facility, then he needs to give up that privacy,” Cooper said. “I will send a memo to all attorneys. If they are granting a furlough, or if a court grants a furlough, the orders are specific to these conditions, especially the release of information. Without that, the facility won’t talk to anyone, they won’t notify someone they are missing. HIPPA is designed to protect their privacy. If an inmate wants out, he needs to give up that privacy, saying they will authorize the facility to give info to the court, sheriff or DA’s office.”

Sheriff Rowland added, “We definitely need to be notified. They owe a debt to society and they owe time.”

Additionally, Rowland is proposing that furloughs come at the end of the offender’s sentence to minimize the desire to walk away.

“If someone is furloughed, we need to wait until they are down to the last 90 or 60 or 30 days,” Rowland explained. “I don’t know if it is the best plan, someone being released knowing they have to come back to jail and finish up a sentence. We want people to succeed. They will need all the help they can get to beat substance issue. Knowing you have time to serve might create temptation to walk away and roll the dice. There are things we can do better and put in our court orders.”

Anyone with information on either Costonis or Smith’s whereabouts is urged to call the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at 931-380-5733.