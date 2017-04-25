Man arrested after person shot outside home in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot early Tuesday morning in Clarksville.

According to Clarksville Police, the shooting happened at a home on Ringgold Court after an argument started between two men around 3 a.m.

The 35-year-old victim is in serious condition, but was unresponsive when he was transported to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.

The suspect, who is 53-years-old, was arrested a short time after the shooting on Golf Club Lane.

Clarksville Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the victim at this time.