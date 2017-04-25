Man accused of kidnapping Nashville woman charged with human trafficking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of kidnapping a woman in Nashville and driving her to Oklahoma City to work as a prostitute has been arrested.

According to an arrest report, a woman called police saying she had escaped her pimp and was scared.

The woman told police she met up with Jason Hall about a week ago in Nashville. She stated she and Hall had been talking on a dating app when she agreed to hang out with him last Tuesday night.

The victim said while she was with Hall, she was drugged, kidnapped and taken to Oklahoma where he set up a Backpage.com page for her.

The woman said she was forced to have sex with four different men.

Hall is charged with human trafficking and kidnapping.