Lawmaker demands action after latest train collision in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee lawmaker is demanding action after a train and car collided in Bellevue.

There have been multiple collisions at the crossing on McCrory Lane and Highway 70. Surveillance video captured the latest collision, which happened early Monday morning.

There are no crossing arms at the intersection and lawmaker Bo Mitchell said it’s very dangerous.

Mitchell told News 2 he knows of at least seven incidents at the same location in the past three years.

RELATED: 5 teens injured after train strikes car in Bellevue

“My constituents and myself in particular, we’re sick of it,” he said. “We’re tired of it. It’s time for actions. It’s time for TDOT to do something.”

Mitchell continued, “Trains hit cars out there routinely. Just two weeks ago, a friend of mine called me and his daughter had the rear-end of her car taken off.”

In a statement, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said CSX Railroad was in the process of conducting a survey in order to install gates. A timetable for that study is not available.

TDOT also said it’s working on improving the signal and intersection. The project could be started in October.